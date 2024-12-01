Support The Moscow Times!
Syria War Monitor Says 5 Dead in Russian Air Strikes Near Aleppo University

By AFP
This aerial view shows nearly deserted streets in Aleppo after jihadists and their allies entered the northern Syrian city, early on November 30, 2024. Jihadists and their Turkish-backed allies breached Syria's second city of Aleppo on November 29, as they pressed a lightning offensive against forces of the Iranian- and Russian-backed government. Omar Haj Kadour / AFP

A Syria war monitor said Russian air strikes near Aleppo university on Sunday killed at least five people, as the northern city slipped from government control for the first time.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights's chief Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP that "four Russian air strikes targeted the square near Aleppo university, killing at least five people," without saying whether they were civilians or fighters from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and allied factions.

This story is being updated.

