Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Syrian Observatory: Russian Forces Cross Euphrates, Reach Area Outside Kobani in Northern Syria

By Reuters
syria.mil.ru

Russian forces have crossed the Euphrates river in northern Syria and reached areas outside the city of Kobani, pushing eastward with Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Syrian Observatory said on Wednesday.

The troop movement comes days after the SDF cut a deal with the Syrian government for army troops to deploy at the border following a Turkish invasion of northeast Syria last week.

"Russian forces reached an area outside of Kobani, about 4-5 kilometers outside the city, after crossing the Euphrates," said Rami Abdulrahman, the director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based war monitor.

Asked about the report, an SDF official said he had not yet received information about such a Russian advance.

The SDF military agreement with Damascus and its ally Moscow marks an abrupt shift in policy following the United States announcement that its forces would be withdrawing from northeast Syria, where it had allied with Kurdish-led SDF forces to oust Islamic State.

Read more about: Syria

Read more

Syria

Syria's Assad Gets Food Lifeline From Crimea

Crimea has stepped up grain exports to Syria over the past year in an arrangement that gives the Black Sea peninsula an outlet for its surplus crops and...
Syria

Russia Accuses U.S. of Staging Another Chemical Attack in Syria

The Russian military has warned that the United States is helping Syrian rebels stage a chemical weapons attack.
Syria

Russia Denies Syria Airstrike

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said air strikes on a village in Idlib that killed at least 44 people overnight were likely mounted by Russia
Syria

Majority of Russians Fear Syria May Lead to WWIII, Poll Says

Around 100 Russian mercenaries were killed or injured by U.S. airpower in February.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.