Russian Lawmakers Approve Debt Relief Bill for New Army Recruits

Lawmakers in Russia’s lower house of parliament on Tuesday passed a bill granting debt relief to newly enlisted soldiers starting next month.
Under the bill, debts of up to 10 million rubles ($99,400) would be canceled for individuals who sign military contracts or are mobilized on or after Dec. 1, 2024. Servicemen who already enlisted in the army are not eligible.
To qualify, court-ordered debt enforcement must be issued before next month. The legislation would also waive debt enforcement fees, typically 7% of the total debt, and extend soldiers’ loan payment deferral period from 30 to 180 days.
Applications for these “loan payment holidays” must be submitted between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31, 2024. Spouses of soldiers would also eligible for the benefits.
The bill now faces a vote in the upper-house Federation Council, where some lawmakers have already voiced their support. If passed, the bill would then require President Vladimir Putin’s signature to become law.
Authorities in Russia have spent months ramping up incentives for men to join the military — including huge sign-up bonuses and an array of social benefits for soldiers and their families — as Moscow seeks to replenish its forces fighting in Ukraine without resorting to another unpopular mobilization drive.
