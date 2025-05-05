Russian Soldier Arrested After Reportedly Killing Mother and Attempting to Abduct Children

A Russian soldier was arrested after allegedly killing a woman, seriously injuring her husband and attempting to kidnap their two daughters in a village near the Ukrainian border, Russian media reported Monday.

The suspect, 39-year-old Dmitry Stenkin, was placed in pre-trial detention last Friday, according to the news outlets Mediazona and Astra, which cited a military court’s press service. The specific charges against the soldier have not been publicly disclosed.

Stenkin reportedly broke into the home of Olesya Larina in the Kursk region village of Gir’i, about 13 kilometers (8 miles) from the Ukrainian border, late last Tuesday and fatally attacked her. Larina’s husband sustained gunshot wounds to the arm and chin and remains in a medically induced coma, according to media reports.

Neighbor Alexander Zuyev said he witnessed Stenkin attempting to abduct the Larins’ two daughters, ages six and 10, before security guards detained him at a nearby vocational school housing army medics. Zuyev said Stenkin appeared to be under the influence of drugs at the time of his detention.