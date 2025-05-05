Russian Soldier Arrested After Reportedly Killing Mother and Attempting to Abduct Children

A Russian soldier was arrested after allegedly killing a woman, seriously injuring her husband and attempting to kidnap their two daughters in a village near the Ukrainian border, Russian media reported Monday.
The suspect, 39-year-old Dmitry Stenkin, was placed in pre-trial detention last Friday, according to the news outlets Mediazona and Astra, which cited a military court’s press service. The specific charges against the soldier have not been publicly disclosed.
Stenkin reportedly broke into the home of Olesya Larina in the Kursk region village of Gir’i, about 13 kilometers (8 miles) from the Ukrainian border, late last Tuesday and fatally attacked her. Larina’s husband sustained gunshot wounds to the arm and chin and remains in a medically induced coma, according to media reports.
Neighbor Alexander Zuyev said he witnessed Stenkin attempting to abduct the Larins’ two daughters, ages six and 10, before security guards detained him at a nearby vocational school housing army medics. Zuyev said Stenkin appeared to be under the influence of drugs at the time of his detention.
A photo shared by the Larins’ 18-year-old son, Ilya, who lives in the city of Kursk, showed what was said to be a bloodied Stenkin in military uniform with his hands tied behind his back.
According to Astra, Stenkin has multiple felony convictions dating back to 2017 and may have enlisted in the military from prison sometime after January 2025.
Russian officials have not commented publicly on reported murder of Larina.
Acting Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinshtein had previously urged residents to avoid returning to towns and villages near the border due to ongoing safety risks.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.