Scholz Speaks With Putin for First Time in Nearly 2 Years, German Media Report

Scholz and Putin last spoke in December 2022, when the German chancellor urged the Russian president to withdraw his troops from Ukraine.

The conversation comes just days after Scholz said he was interested in talking with the Kremlin leader about possible solutions to end the war in Ukraine, which is nearing the third-year mark.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke to President Vladimir Putin over the phone on Friday, the German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported .

We sent a confirmation to your email. Please confirm your subscription.

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once Monthly Annual Continue Not ready to support today?

Remind me later .