Scholz Speaks With Putin for First Time in Nearly 2 Years, German Media Report

TOBIAS SCHWARZ / AFP

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke to President Vladimir Putin over the phone on Friday, the German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.

The conversation comes just days after Scholz said he was interested in talking with the Kremlin leader about possible solutions to end the war in Ukraine, which is nearing the third-year mark.

Scholz and Putin last spoke in December 2022, when the German chancellor urged the Russian president to withdraw his troops from Ukraine.

This is a developing story.

Read more about: Germany , Putin

