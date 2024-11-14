Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Airports to Require Biometric Checks for Foreign Travelers Starting Next Month

Vladimir Gerdo / TASS

Foreigners arriving in Russia through four Moscow airports and a land border checkpoint with Kazakhstan will be required to submit their photos and fingerprints starting next month, according to a Russian government decree.

The new rules take effect on Dec. 1 as part of a policy experiment and will last at least until June 30, 2026. Biometric requirements will be extended to all Russian border checkpoints starting June 30, 2025.

Foreigners with visa-free entry to Russia will be required to provide their biometrics via a downloadable phone app. 

Those requiring a visa to enter the country will have their biometrics automatically entered into a central database and “linked” with Russia’s unified biometric system, which is accessible to the police and intelligence services.

“A foreign citizen and stateless person’s biometric personal data shall be transferred to the state information systems of authorized bodies and organizations involved in the experiment for their identification or authentication,” the decree states.

Diplomats, employees of international organizations, Belarusian nationals and children under six are exempt from the biometric requirements.

Rights groups have criticized Russia’s biometric system for its invasiveness.

Read more about: Travel

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Passports and War Driving Pregnant Russians to Give Birth in Argentina

The country has become a destination of choice for Russian expectant parents fleeing the threat of conscription and seeking new passports.
3 Min read

Putin Overturns 2015 Ban on Flights to Egyptian Resorts

Russia had banned flights to Egypt in 2015 after a bomb brought down a Russian plane over the Sinai Peninsula.

Russia Imposes Biometric, Drug Screening for Foreigners

Foreigners coming to Russia for periods longer than three months will have to submit their fingerprints and other biometric data.

Germany Bans Travel From Russia, Citing Coronavirus Variant Spread

The announcement came as Russia grapples with a third wave fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant and slow vaccination uptake.