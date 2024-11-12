Iranian Bank Cards Now Usable in Russia

Iranian bank cards can now be used in Russia, Iranian state television reported, marking a new effort by Tehran and Moscow to counteract Western sanctions through strengthened financial cooperation.

Iranian banks have been cut off from the SWIFT international payment system since 2018, following the U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and re-imposition of sanctions. Similarly, Russian banks have faced SWIFT exclusions after Moscow invaded Ukraine in 2022.

On Monday, state broadcaster IRINN aired footage showing an ATM in Russia dispensing cash when used with an Iranian bank card. This transaction was made possible by linking Iran's Shetab interbank network with Russia’s Mir payment system.

IRINN noted that in-store card payments will be possible in the near future.