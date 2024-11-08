Pro-Russia Hackers Ramp Up Cyber Attacks on South Korea, Presidential Office Says

Pro-Russia hacking groups have ramped up attacks against South Korea amid North Korean troop deployments in Russia, South Korea's presidential office said Friday.

Authorities in Seoul said they have convened an emergency meeting due to recent attacks targeting some government and private websites. No major damage has been reported, aside from temporary outages, South Korea's presidential office said.

"Cyber attacks by pro-Russian hacktivist groups against our country have occurred sporadically in the past," South Korea's presidential office said in a statement. "But they have become more frequent following North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia and its participation in the war in Ukraine."

Officials did not reveal the names of the hacking groups but said the South Korean government will enhance its capabilities to respond to such attacks.