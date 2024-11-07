Unhappy at Turkey’s continued delivery of guns to Ukraine, Russia is on the other hand only too happy to get hold of a share of Turkey’s butter.

Russia began importing Turkish butter last week with an initial 20-ton shipment. President Vladimir Putin has previously contended that Russia's war economy is well balanced to supply both guns and butter, but fine words butter no parsnips, and in reality the economy is overheating and surging inflation is distorting certain prices, including those charged for butter. The price of a block of butter has risen by 26% since December, according to the Russian state statistics service.

Reuters reporters found that the price of a pack of Brest-Litovsk high-grade butter in Moscow was up 34% in the year to date to 239.96 rubles ($2.47) amid growing difficulties with climbing consumer price inflation.

"The Armageddon with butter is escalating; we wouldn't be surprised if butter repeats last year's situation with eggs," economists on Russia's popular MMI Telegram channel warned.

The 2023 spike in egg prices alarmed consumers as officials hurried to address it with imports, just as they are now doing with butter.