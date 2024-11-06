Putin Oversees Launch Ceremony for Russia’s Newest Nuclear Icebreaker

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday presided over the launch ceremony for Russia’s latest nuclear-powered icebreaker, as Moscow aims to expand its presence in the Arctic and replace markets lost to Western sanctions.

“Strengthening the nation’s icebreaker fleet is crucial to our plans for Arctic development and boosting cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route,” Putin said via video link.

Russia touts the Northern Sea Route, which stretches some 5,000 kilometers (3,107 miles) between the Barents Sea and the Chuckchi Sea, as an alternative shipping lane between Europe and Asia, claiming it can shorten transit times by up to 15 days compared to the Suez Canal.