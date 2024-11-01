Butter Prices Spike in Russia. Dairy Producers Blame Ice Cream

Surging butter prices in Russia have led to increased thefts in some supermarkets and prompted Moscow to boost imports of the staple food product from nearby countries.

According to Rosstat, the state statistics agency, butter prices jumped 25.7% from Jan. 1 to Oct. 28. Rusprodsoyuz, a union of food producers, reported that a kilogram of butter now costs an average of 1,000 rubles ($10.66), up by 20% since January.

Higher production costs, coupled with increased demand for ice cream and cheese, have driven the price surge, according to Soyuzmoloko, the national dairy producer association.

“[Ice cream and cheese] are some of the reasons why the butter and cream market is experiencing tensions,” Soyuzmoloko chief Artyom Belov told the Ura.ru news website Friday. “The segments consuming these products have grown significantly [and] are all factors that create additional demand for cream.”