Rising Egg Prices Show Cracks in Sanctions-Hit Russian Economy

Russians have voiced concern about the growing cost of a basic food staple — eggs — pointing to the fragile state of the sanctions-hit economy, as President Vladimir Putin seeks a fifth term in office.

Putin has said he would run for re-election in March in a vote that falls over two years after he launched a military operation that led to mass casualties and triggered Western sanctions.

He has repeatedly praised his economy's resilience against the sanctions, but Russians' buying power is shrinking with inflation accelerating to 7.5% year-on-year in November.

And the price jump in eggs — they were up by 40% in November from the same time last year, according to the Russian statistics agency Rosstat — couldn't come at a politically worse time as they are a key ingredient for many traditional Russian holiday dishes.

"I'm horrified!... What's going on with the prices is a nightmare, and not just for eggs, but for everything," 76-year-old pensioner Yelizaveta Shalayevskaya told AFP in Moscow on Monday.

"I used to buy eggs for 70 rubles at the shop, now it costs around 130-140," 21-year-old student Ilya Zarubin told AFP.