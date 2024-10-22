Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Military Releases 85 Indian Nationals, New Delhi Says More Remain

Russian servicemen on the front line in Ukraine. Alexander Polegenko / TASS

Russia’s Defense Ministry discharged 85 Indian citizens who were misled into joining the army to fight in Ukraine, Indian authorities said Monday, as efforts continue to secure the release of some 20 others remaining in Russia.

“Our understanding is that nearly 20 people still remain [enlisted in the Russian military] and we are pressing our interlocutors for the early discharge of all remaining Indians in the armed forces there,” Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to raise the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday at the BRICS summit in the city of Kazan, the Hindustan Times reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

Modi was previously able to secure the release of 45 Indian nationals from the Russian military during his visit to Moscow in July.

Indian law enforcement officials have said around 100 Indians fell victim to human traffickers who lured people to Russia with job offers or admission to “dubious private universities.” Police carried out raids and made arrests in connection with the trafficking network. 

New Delhi began work on repatriating Indian nationals following the deaths of at least nine men in Russia’s war against neighboring Ukraine, according to the Hindustan Times.

“Unfortunately, we’ve also had the return of some mortal remains of people who lost their lives during the conflict,” Foreign Secretary Misri said Monday.

Moscow is believed to have enlisted thousands of foreign combatants for its war in Ukraine, with hundreds of them hailing from India’s poverty-stricken neighbor Nepal.

