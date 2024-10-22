Indian PM Modi Calls for Quick End to Ukraine War in Meeting With Putin

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he wanted the war in Ukraine to be resolved peacefully and "quickly" as he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the annual BRICS summit on Tuesday.

The three-day gathering, held in the Tatarstan capital of Kazan, is the biggest international event to take place in Russia since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and observers say Putin hopes to project the alliance as a counterweight to Western "hegemony."

"We have been in constant touch over the conflict between Russia and Ukraine," Modi told Putin after the two shook hands and embraced. "We believe that disputes should only be resolved peacefully. We totally support efforts to quickly restore peace and stability."

Putin, in his turn, hailed what he called Russia and India's "privileged strategic partnership" and vowed to build ties further.