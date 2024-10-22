Indian PM Modi Calls for Quick End to Ukraine War in Meeting With Putin

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he wanted the war in Ukraine to be resolved peacefully and "quickly" as he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the annual BRICS summit on Tuesday.
The three-day gathering, held in the Tatarstan capital of Kazan, is the biggest international event to take place in Russia since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and observers say Putin hopes to project the alliance as a counterweight to Western "hegemony."
"We have been in constant touch over the conflict between Russia and Ukraine," Modi told Putin after the two shook hands and embraced. "We believe that disputes should only be resolved peacefully. We totally support efforts to quickly restore peace and stability."
Putin, in his turn, hailed what he called Russia and India's "privileged strategic partnership" and vowed to build ties further.
New Delhi has walked a diplomatic tightrope since the full-scale war broke out in Ukraine, pledging humanitarian support for Kyiv while avoiding explicit condemnation of Russia's invasion.
Modi visited Kyiv in August and Moscow in July in an effort to encourage peace talks between the two warring sides.
Some two dozen other leaders are expected to attend the BRICS summit this week, including Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
The main issues on the agenda include Putin's idea for a BRICS-led payment system to rival the SWIFT international payment system and the escalating conflict in the Middle East.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.