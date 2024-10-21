Ukraine War Veterans Protest Against Road Construction Project in Western Siberia

A group of Ukraine war veterans joined protesters in Western Siberia’s Tyumen region over the weekend, accusing local officials of unlawfully seizing their homes amid a road construction dispute.

Around 50 protesters, including five men dressed in military uniforms, gathered in the city of Tyumen on Saturday to protest what they claim to be a violation of their constitutional rights, local media reported.



“Local authorities don’t hear us. They’re seizing our land,” said one of the uniformed men in a video published by the news website Nashgorod.ru. “There’s no dialogue with the authorities.”



The outlet reported that the local government filed a lawsuit against a businessman who was said to have donated nearly two dozen homes in the village of Perevalovo to war veterans and their widows. The homes were allegedly constructed despite previously approved plans for a road to be built in the same spot.