Russia Reduces Consular Staff in Norway

Russia will reduce its consular staff in Norway following a request from authorities in Oslo, the Russian Embassy said late Monday.
In a post on Facebook, the Russian mission in Oslo said that "only two diplomats will remain in the consular section" after a request to cut its staff numbers by October 17.
Russia's consulates in Kirkenes, near the Russian-Norwegian border in the north, and in Barentsburg, a Russian mining community in the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard, announced on social media that they would be temporarily suspending their consular services due to the staff reduction.
The Norwegian Foreign Ministry confirmed Tuesday that it had "been in dialogue with the Russian side for some time," noting that its request was "not a question of expelling diplomats from Norway."
Neither Russia nor Norway have specified the extent of the reduction in Russian consular staff.
Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Norway expelled 15 Russian embassy employees it suspected of spying. In a tit-for-tat move, Russia expelled 10 Norwegian diplomats from Moscow.
Norway, which closed its consulate in Murmansk in northwestern Russia, now has only a limited diplomatic presence in the country, with a reduced embassy in Moscow and a consulate in Saint Petersburg.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.