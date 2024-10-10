U.S. Confident Ukraine Can Hold Parts of Russia’s Kursk Region ‘for Months’ – Bloomberg

Ukrainian forces will be able to hold onto territory captured during their incursion into western Russia’s Kursk region for several months or longer, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing a U.S. assessment shared by senior American officials.

Ukraine launched its offensive into the border region on Aug. 6, claiming to control 100 settlements and almost 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) of territory in the Kursk region.

Russia has since claimed to have retaken about a dozen villages, including two on Wednesday, but has otherwise limited its counterattacks.