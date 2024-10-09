Russia Sentences Freed Ex-U.S. Marine to 14.5 Years in Absentia on Mercenary Charges

A Russian court has sentenced ex-U.S. Marine Trevor Reed to 14 and a half years in absentia on charges of fighting against Russia in Ukraine as a mercenary, authorities said Wednesday.
Reed was previously in 2020 sentenced to nine years in Russian prison on charges of assaulting a police officer while drunk at a Moscow party.
In April 2022, two months after Russia invaded Ukraine, he was exchanged for Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was serving a 20-year prison sentence in the United States on drug smuggling charges.
Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, announced it collected evidence that Reed had traveled to Ukraine and joined the Ukrainian armed forces on July 25, 2023, “for selfish reasons.”
The date coincides with the U.S. State Department’s statement saying Reed was injured while fighting in Ukraine and transported to Germany for medical care.
An unidentified Russian court found Reed guilty of mercenary activities and handed him a prison sentence of 14 years and six months in absentia, according to the Investigative Committee.
The court issued an international arrest warrant for Reed, the investigative body said.
Russia accuses the U.S. of direct involvement in its war with Ukraine, while Washington warns its citizens to avoid traveling to Ukraine and joining its military.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.