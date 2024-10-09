Russia Sentences Freed Ex-U.S. Marine to 14.5 Years in Absentia on Mercenary Charges

A Russian court has sentenced ex-U.S. Marine Trevor Reed to 14 and a half years in absentia on charges of fighting against Russia in Ukraine as a mercenary, authorities said Wednesday.

Reed was previously in 2020 sentenced to nine years in Russian prison on charges of assaulting a police officer while drunk at a Moscow party.

In April 2022, two months after Russia invaded Ukraine, he was exchanged for Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was serving a 20-year prison sentence in the United States on drug smuggling charges.