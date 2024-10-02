EU Moves to Sanction Russia Over Hybrid Attacks

The European Union took a step towards sanctioning Russia on Wednesday for a string of recent hybrid attacks and acts of sabotage across Europe, diplomats said.

The EU and NATO have accused Moscow of being behind a spate of incidents aimed at destabilizing the West, as the two sides are at loggerheads over the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.

In recent months, authorities in several EU countries — including Germany, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia — have reported uncovering plots or incidents, including arson attacks, masterminded by Moscow.

Ambassadors from the 27-nation EU meeting in Brussels approved creating a new legal framework to impose visa bans and asset freezes on those responsible for the attacks.

Once the text is formally signed off on next week the EU can then add the names of specific Russian agents or entities to the blacklist, diplomats said.