JPMorgan, HSBC Handled Payments for Wagner’s Africa Operations – Report

JPMorgan and HSBC unknowingly processed payments for companies controlled by Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner mercenary group, according to a new report by the U.S.-based Center for Advanced Defense Studies (C4ADS).

According to the center, Wagner was able to establish an early foothold in Africa during the mid-2010s thanks to access it had to an international “network of financial services and transportation networks to move supplies and generate revenue.”

“Intermediary banks and shipping companies formed crucial linkages between PMC Wagner’s

early mining activities and the wider international economic system,” C4ADS said in the report published Tuesday.

The report highlighted that Prigozhin’s Sudanese mining firm, Meroe Gold, purchased industrial equipment, diesel generators and spare parts from China in 2017. The payments, made from a local bank account, were processed through JPMorgan Chase and HSBC Group’s Hang Seng Bank as intermediaries.