×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Russia Test-Launches Military Summons Website

A man outside military enlistment office in Moscow. Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

Russia has begun testing a website for its new digital military draft system, which could prevent men from leaving the country ahead of a planned call-up later this fall.

Last year, President Vladimir Putin signed a law prohibiting draftees from leaving the country once they receive electronic call-up papers. Under the new system, a draft notice is considered received as soon as it appears on the website, and individuals are responsible for checking their own names on the dedicated online portal.

The introduction of the new system was widely seen as an attempt to crack down on draft dodging, as previous call-up papers had to be delivered in person and were therefore easily ignored. The new website was initially scheduled for launch in three regions on Sunday, but the rollout was delayed without explanation.

On Wednesday, the independent broadcaster TV Rain, citing anonymous sources, reported that the website was now live. According to information provided on the website, the system is currently being tested in the Ryazan and Sakhalin regions, as well as the republic of Mari El.

The website also notes that citizens subject to military service are prohibited from leaving Russia from the date on which the summons is placed in the registry.

Additionally, men of military age who fail to report for service within 20 days after receiving a summons online will face restrictions, including bans on driving, applying for loans and registering a business.

The military draft website is scheduled for a nationwide launch on Nov. 1, according to a decree issued by the Russian government earlier this year. Putin ordered the creation of a unified military draft database in 2022 following the partial mobilization of some 300,000 reservists that exposed inefficiencies in military recruitment and led to a large-scale exodus of Russians.

The Kremlin maintains it does not plan another mobilization drive. However, amid a manpower shortage in Ukraine, Putin expanded the age range for compulsory military service to 18-30 starting this year.

Read more about: Military

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysiss and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Duma Votes to Expand Russia's Military Discreditation Law

Russian lawmakers have voted to criminalize “discrediting” anyone fighting for Russia, including volunteer and paramilitary groups.
2 Min read
Feature

Glory Hunters or Gold Diggers? The Shadowy World of Russia’s ‘Volunteers’ Fighting in Ukraine

Alexander was quickly deployed to the frontlines in Ukraine after he joined a Russian unit for volunteer soldiers in October because he wanted to &ldquo...

Explainer: Who Is New Chief of Russian Forces in Ukraine Valery Gerasimov?

Valery Gerasimov, who in a surprise move was named to lead Russian troops in Ukraine after months of setbacks, has been Moscow's top general for the past...

Ukraine Rejects Russian Claim of Devastating 'Retaliatory Strike'

Russia said Sunday it had carried out a devastating "retaliatory strike" in eastern Ukraine to avenge a recent deadly attack on its troops, a claim quickly...