Russia Test-Launches Military Summons Website

Russia has begun testing a website for its new digital military draft system, which could prevent men from leaving the country ahead of a planned call-up later this fall.
Last year, President Vladimir Putin signed a law prohibiting draftees from leaving the country once they receive electronic call-up papers. Under the new system, a draft notice is considered received as soon as it appears on the website, and individuals are responsible for checking their own names on the dedicated online portal.
The introduction of the new system was widely seen as an attempt to crack down on draft dodging, as previous call-up papers had to be delivered in person and were therefore easily ignored. The new website was initially scheduled for launch in three regions on Sunday, but the rollout was delayed without explanation.
On Wednesday, the independent broadcaster TV Rain, citing anonymous sources, reported that the website was now live. According to information provided on the website, the system is currently being tested in the Ryazan and Sakhalin regions, as well as the republic of Mari El.
The website also notes that “citizens subject to military service are prohibited from leaving Russia from the date on which the summons is placed in the registry.”
Additionally, men of military age who fail to report for service within 20 days after receiving a summons online will face restrictions, including bans on driving, applying for loans and registering a business.
The military draft website is scheduled for a nationwide launch on Nov. 1, according to a decree issued by the Russian government earlier this year. Putin ordered the creation of a unified military draft database in 2022 following the “partial” mobilization of some 300,000 reservists that exposed inefficiencies in military recruitment and led to a large-scale exodus of Russians.
The Kremlin maintains it does not plan another mobilization drive. However, amid a manpower shortage in Ukraine, Putin expanded the age range for compulsory military service to 18-30 starting this year.
