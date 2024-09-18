Russia Test-Launches Military Summons Website

Russia has begun testing a website for its new digital military draft system, which could prevent men from leaving the country ahead of a planned call-up later this fall.

Last year, President Vladimir Putin signed a law prohibiting draftees from leaving the country once they receive electronic call-up papers. Under the new system, a draft notice is considered received as soon as it appears on the website, and individuals are responsible for checking their own names on the dedicated online portal.

The introduction of the new system was widely seen as an attempt to crack down on draft dodging, as previous call-up papers had to be delivered in person and were therefore easily ignored. The new website was initially scheduled for launch in three regions on Sunday, but the rollout was delayed without explanation.

On Wednesday, the independent broadcaster TV Rain, citing anonymous sources, reported that the website was now live. According to information provided on the website, the system is currently being tested in the Ryazan and Sakhalin regions, as well as the republic of Mari El.