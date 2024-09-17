U.S. Arrests Russian Businessman for Smuggling Drone Components

U.S. authorities arrested a Russian businessman in Florida for allegedly smuggling microelectronics that can be used in drones to Russia, the U.S. Justice Department announced Monday.
The businessman, identified as Denis Postovoy, was accused of exporting microelectronics through foreign companies without the required licenses, even after the U.S. imposed sanctions on Moscow following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
“Postovoy repeatedly concealed and misstated the true end users and end destinations of the microelectronics by submitting false information on export-related documents,” the Justice Department said in a statement.
According to U.S. law enforcement authorities, Postovoy shipped the electronics through intermediary locations, including Hong Kong and Switzerland, and received payments in U.S. dollars from foreign bank accounts.
He now faces a seven-count indictment for smuggling, money laundering and defrauding the United States.
Russia’s Embassy in Washington said it is aware of Postovoy’s arrest in Sarasota, Florida, but claimed it had not been notified by local law enforcement. The embassy requested information from the U.S. State Department and pledged to provide Postovoy with consular and legal assistance.
This arrest follows the sentencing of another Russian businessman in July, who received three years in U.S. prison after admitting to smuggling military-grade electronics to Russia from Hong Kong.
