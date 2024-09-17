U.S. Arrests Russian Businessman for Smuggling Drone Components

U.S. authorities arrested a Russian businessman in Florida for allegedly smuggling microelectronics that can be used in drones to Russia, the U.S. Justice Department announced Monday.

The businessman, identified as Denis Postovoy, was accused of exporting microelectronics through foreign companies without the required licenses, even after the U.S. imposed sanctions on Moscow following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“Postovoy repeatedly concealed and misstated the true end users and end destinations of the microelectronics by submitting false information on export-related documents,” the Justice Department said in a statement.