Doctors Without Borders Forced to Shut Down Operations in Russia

The Switzerland-based humanitarian aid organization Doctors Without Borders announced the sudden closure of its operations in Russia on Monday, ending its 32-year presence in the country.

“After receiving a letter from the Ministry of Justice of Russia, MSF-Netherlands had to close our operations in the country,” the organization, also known by its French name, Medecins Sans Frontieres, said in a statement.

The aid organization said it was ordered to “deregister” from the ministry’s database of foreign NGOs, effectively shutting down its operations. MSF-Netherlands served as the organization’s affiliate office in Russia.

Last month, Russia’s Justice Ministry revoked MSF’s license, alongside that of Doctors of Peace and other humanitarian groups, citing that their “activities don’t comply with the charter.” The organizations were given a month to self-liquidate and close their bank accounts.