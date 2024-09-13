Zelensky Announces 49 Ukrainian POWs Returned to Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Friday that 49 Ukrainian POWs had been returned from Russia, with AFP witnessing the group being greeted at the border with Belarus.

Zelensky did not clarify whether it was part of an exchange with Russia, as is usually the case, but AFP journalists had earlier seen Russian prisoners of war being loaded onto a bus near the border.

It would be the second exchange between the warring countries since Kyiv's surprise incursion into Russia's Kursk region.

Zelensky said civilians were also among the returnees, including a "girl who was taken hostage when she came to take care of her sick father."