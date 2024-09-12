Trial Begins in Russia for Former Navalny Lawyers

A Russian court on Thursday put three lawyers who used to represent the late opposition activist Alexei Navalny on trial over "extremism" charges.

Navalny died in unclear circumstances at an Arctic prison colony in February, where he was serving a 19-year sentence for leading an "extremist" organization.

Since his death, authorities in Russia have arrested journalists who covered his court hearings and added his wife Yulia Navalnaya to the country's list of "terrorists and extremists."

The trial of three of his former lawyers — Vadim Kobzev, Alexei Liptser and Igor Sergunin — opened Thursday in a court in the Vladimir region east of Moscow, AFP journalists in the courtroom reported.