Ukraine Blames Russian General Wanted by ICC for Deadly Children’s Hospital Strike

Ukrainian authorities on Tuesday accused a Russian air force commander wanted by the International Criminal Court of being behind a missile attack on a children’s hospital in Kyiv this summer.

“Lieutenant General Sergei Kobylash held the post of long-range aviation commander for the Russian aerospace forces at the time, and after delivering this strike, was promoted and appointed commander of the Russian aerospace forces,” Ukraine’s SBU security service said in a statement.

The SBU, alongside Ukraine’s prosecutor general, claimed Kobylash ordered a missile strike against the Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital on July 8, which killed at least two people and injured 35 others, including nine children.

Ukraine charged Kobylash with violating the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder committed by a group of persons.