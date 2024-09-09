China to Hold Military Drills With Russia This Month

China said Monday it would hold joint military drills with Russia later this month, as the two allies continue to boost military and economic cooperation to counter what they see as U.S. domination in global affairs.

China's Defense Ministry said that naval and air forces will participate in the "North-Joint 2024" exercises in the skies and around the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk.

"This exercise aims to deepen the strategic cooperation level between the Chinese and Russian militaries and enhance their ability to jointly deal with security threats," the ministry said.

The two sides will send naval fleets to "relevant sea areas of the Pacific Ocean" for a joint maritime patrol, and China will also participate in Russia's "Ocean-2024" strategic exercise. China's Defense Ministry did not specify when the drills will take place.