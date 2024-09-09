×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

China to Hold Military Drills With Russia This Month

By AFP
Russian Defense Ministry

China said Monday it would hold joint military drills with Russia later this month, as the two allies continue to boost military and economic cooperation to counter what they see as U.S. domination in global affairs.

China's Defense Ministry said that naval and air forces will participate in the "North-Joint 2024" exercises in the skies and around the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk.

"This exercise aims to deepen the strategic cooperation level between the Chinese and Russian militaries and enhance their ability to jointly deal with security threats," the ministry said.

The two sides will send naval fleets to "relevant sea areas of the Pacific Ocean" for a joint maritime patrol, and China will also participate in Russia's "Ocean-2024" strategic exercise. China's Defense Ministry did not specify when the drills will take place.

In July, Russia and China held joint drills in the waters and airspace around Zhanjiang, a city in southern China's Guangdong province. Those drills came the same week that NATO leaders warned that China had "become a decisive enabler" of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, prompting Beijing to warn the U.S.-led military bloc against "provoking confrontation."

Later on Monday, Beijing announced that its top diplomat Wang Yi will visit Russia this week for a security meeting of BRICS emerging economies.

The two countries have ramped up military and economic cooperation in recent years, with both railing against "Western hegemony." They declared a "no limits" partnership shortly before Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia's economic and trade links with China were "yielding results" as he met Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Moscow.

Read more about: China , Foreign Policy , Military

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis  and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday.  Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

opinion Ivan U. Klyszcz

An Expanded BRICS Brings Opportunities and Challenges for Russia

Six new member states won’t create the multipolar world Russia wants. But providing the appearance of an alternative matters more to the Kremlin.
5 Min read

China Minister Hails 'Strong' Russia Ties in Putin Meeting

Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu on Sunday told Putin that Russia-China ties have "entered a new era."
2 Min read

China, Russia Stage Pacific Navy Drills 

Russian and Chinese destroyers and other warships carried out live fire training and helicopter deck flights.

Russia Stages Scaled-down War Games With China, India

A total of 50,000 troops will take part in Vostok-2022, down from 300,000 in 2018.