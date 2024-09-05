Wealthy Russians Return $36M in Artwork From Europe via Uzbek Firm – Systema

A logistics company from Uzbekistan helped ship $36.6 million worth of artwork from Europe to Russia, bypassing EU sanctions on luxury goods, according to a new report by the investigative outlet Systema.

The company, Bek Broker, which mainly transported goods from Russia to Uzbekistan before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, reportedly moved $41.6 million in cargo since February 2022. Most of this cargo consisted of paintings, sculptures and other artwork.

According to Systema, an affiliate of the U.S.-funded news organization RFE/RL, 44 pieces of art valued at $4.6 million, including works by Salvador Dali, Pierre-Auguste Renoir and Henri Matisse, were removed from a yacht in Amsterdam and shipped to Tashkent, Uzbekistan in early 2023.

Three days later, these works were delivered to the Moscow home of billionaire Alexei Repik, whose construction firm holds contracts in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol. Repik has since been sanctioned by the U.K., Australia and Canada.

His wife, Polina Repik, told Systema that the artworks had been “returned to Russia” and transferred to an unspecified museum. The Dutch carrier involved in moving the art objects from Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam said it did not know about the cargo’s final destination.