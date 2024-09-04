‘Only the Dad Is Alive’: Strike Decimates Ukrainian Family

A Russian missile attack Wednesday on the Ukrainian city of Lviv killed a woman and her three daughters, leaving their father as the only immediate survivor, Ukrainian officials said.

The strike killed seven people in Lviv, which lies in western Ukraine and is hundreds of kilometers from the front line, has been largely spared the intense strikes that have hit cities further east.

A photo of a family of five standing in the sun, one daughter holding a bouquet of sunflowers, was quickly shared on social media.

"After today's attack, only the man in this photo survived. His wife Yevheniya and their three daughters — Yaryna, Daryna and Emilia — were killed in their own home," Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy posted on social media.

"I don't know what words to say to support Yaroslav — the father. Today we are all with you," he added.