Four Killed by Russian Missile Strike on Apartment Block in Ukraine's Lviv

A missile attack on an apartment block in western Ukraine's Lviv killed four people on Thursday, in what its mayor said was the largest attack on civilian infrastructure in the city since Russia launched its invasion.

"The third and fourth floors in two sections of the building were destroyed... As of 7:00 am, four people were killed, nine were injured," Ukraine's Interior Minister Igor Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

Rescuers were working to reach those still trapped under rubble, he said.

More than 50 apartments had been "ruined" and a dormitory at Lviv Polytechnic University had been damaged, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi posted on Telegram.