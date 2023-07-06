Support The Moscow Times!
Four Killed by Russian Missile Strike on Apartment Block in Ukraine's Lviv

By AFP
Emergency crews respond to Thursday night's missile attack. Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

A missile attack on an apartment block in western Ukraine's Lviv killed four people on Thursday, in what its mayor said was the largest attack on civilian infrastructure in the city since Russia launched its invasion.

"The third and fourth floors in two sections of the building were destroyed... As of 7:00 am, four people were killed, nine were injured," Ukraine's Interior Minister Igor Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

Rescuers were working to reach those still trapped under rubble, he said.

More than 50 apartments had been "ruined" and a dormitory at Lviv Polytechnic University had been damaged, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi posted on Telegram.

"This is the biggest attack on Lviv's civilian infrastructure since the beginning" of Russia's invasion, he said.

"Consequences of the night attack by Russian terrorists," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote alongside a Telegram video post showing a damaged building.

"There will definitely be a response to the enemy. A tangible one."

It was unclear how many missiles had been launched.

