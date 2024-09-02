Russian Manufacturing Growth Hits 1-Year Low in August

Russia’s manufacturing sector saw its slowest pace of growth in more than a year in August, a business survey published on Monday showed.
S&P Global’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for Russian manufacturing fell to 52.1 last month compared to 53.6 in July. A PMI value above 50 points indicates growth, whereas anything below signifies a decline.
“The latest expansion extended the current sequence of growth that began in May 2022, but was the slowest in just over a year,” S&P Global said.
New orders and employment also slowed in August, the PMI survey showed.
“Although stronger than the series average, Russian manufacturers signaled a lower degree of confidence in the year-ahead outlook for output in August,” S&P Global said, adding that manufacturing firms expect investments in new product launches and advertising to attract new customers.
Russia’s manufacturing sector has continued to grow despite Western sanctions in response to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, largely driven by economic activity in the defense industry. Military spending is expected to account for 40% of government spending this year.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.