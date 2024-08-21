Russia’s Udmurtia to Build Village for Families of Soldiers Killed in Ukraine

A businessman in the republic of Udmurtia and a Kremlin-backed nonprofit organization that supports war veterans announced plans to build a “heroes village” for the families of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine.

The Defenders of the Fatherland foundation said local businessman Andrei Chernov donated 10 acres of land to four widows and their children in Udmurita, some 1,000 kilometers east of Moscow.

“We’ve now started a donation drive to collect funds for the construction of houses on the allocated plots,” the foundation said in a social media post on Tuesday.

A state television report on the project said the property donated by Chernov was already connected to the electricity and gas networks.

“You’ll have to draw water from a well. Roads are currently being built,” Chernov told the soldiers’ families in the Rossiya 1 report. “We’re just beginning this work.”