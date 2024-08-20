×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

This Week in the Republics

Wildfires in Tyva's Tandinsky district Telegram/@tuvaunofficially

The Moscow Times is republishing the weekly news wrap spotlighting the latest developments in Russia’s ethnic republics and Indigenous communities, which was originally published by From the Republics

Tyva & Sakha ablaze

  • Authorities in the Siberian republic of Tyva on Sunday declared a region-wide state of emergency for the second time this month due to ongoing wildfires. Forest fires engulfed a total area of more than 6,300 hectares and came close to residential areas in the central Tandinsky kozhuun (district). 
  • Meanwhile, more than 350,000 hectares of forest were ablaze in the Far East republic of Sakha (Yakutia), where a state of emergency has been in place since July. 
  • Residents of at least 45 localities in Sakha were impacted by wildfire smog exposure as of Monday, according to the local emergencies ministry. 

(Mandatory) support for Kursk 

  • In the latest display of loyalty to the Kremlin, the heads of Russia’s republics rushed to provide support for displaced residents of the Kursk region, where Ukraine’s offensive is entering its third week. 
  • The head of Dagestan, the poorest republic of the North Caucasus, asked local residents to send a sum equal to one-day earnings to the state-run All Together foundation.
  • And the heads of Bashkortostan and Chuvashia expressed readiness to accommodate refugees in their regions. 
Attendees of the second International Buddhist Forum buddha-forum.ru
Attendees of the second International Buddhist Forum buddha-forum.ru

International Buddhist Forum 

  • Ulan-Ude, the capital of the Far East republic of Buryatia, hosted Russia’s second annual government-led International Buddhist Forum. 
  • Delegates from 13 countries, including China, Japan, Mongolia and Thailand, were in attendance, according to event organizers.  
  • Lama Damba Ayusheev, the official head of Russia’s Buddhist community, backed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at its start in February 2022. 
Azat Miftakhov Ilya Moskvets/URA.RU/TASS
Azat Miftakhov Ilya Moskvets/URA.RU/TASS

Tatar mathematician behind bars 

  • A Moscow court on Thursday upheld a four-year prison sentence for Tatar mathematician Azat Miftakhov on charges linked to his purported “approval” of a deadly attack on an FSB building in the northern city of Arkhangelsk.
  • Miftakhov, 31, was arrested in September 2023 immediately as he left prison after serving a previous six-year sentence for breaking an office window of the ruling United Russia party. 
  • The mathematician was designated a political prisoner by the Memorial rights group.

Chuvash language in iOS

  • iPhone users worldwide will be able to use a Chuvash-language interface from this fall thanks to a volunteer initiative led by language activist Konstantin Glukharyov. 
  • Chuvash, the only surviving member of the Oghur branch of Turkic languages, will become the first Indigenous language from Russia to be featured in iOS. 
Read more about: Regions

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

natural disaster

In Photos: Russia's Orenburg Region Hit With Worst Flooding in Decades

The Ural River overran its banks over the weekend in the town of Orsk, leaving the city submerged in water and forcing thousands from their homes.
1 Min read
Dunayka under attack

Ukraine Shelling Kills Woman in Russian Border Village

Belgorod village 6 kilometers from the Ukrainian border came under fire
1 Min read
Pose bar crackdown

Russia Arrests Gay Bar Owner Amid Ongoing Crackdown

The bar owner face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty
1 Min read
crocus attack tensions

Russia Says Attack Foiled in South of Country – Agencies

The FSB claimed three people from "a Central Asian country" were plotting an attack a week after last Friday's massacre at a Moscow concert hall.
1 Min read