×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Putin Signs Decree Granting Residency to Foreigners Who Share ‘Traditional’ Russian Values

A family of Americans moving to Russia. Russian Interior Ministry

President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree allowing foreign citizens and stateless individuals to apply for temporary residency in the country if they share “traditional Russian spiritual and moral values,” even in cases when a person does not speak Russian.

The decree states that those who oppose the “destructive neoliberal ideological agenda” in their home country can seek “humanitarian support” from the Russian authorities by applying for a temporary residence permit.

It also tasks the government and Foreign Ministry with creating a list of countries Moscow considers to be “pursuing a destructive neoliberal agenda” within 30 days.

People applying for temporary residence status in Russia according to the new “humanitarian” scheme would not need to show proof of Russian language proficiency or knowledge of Russian history and the country’s laws.

Russian authorities have increasingly sought to attract conservative Westerners to the country, positioning Russia as a “traditional” counterpoint to what they portray as a morally decadent West.

In May 2023, authorities announced the creation of a “migrant village” outside Moscow for conservative American expats. At the time, a migration lawyer said “around 200 families” wanted to emigrate to the country for “ideological reasons.”

And last week, Russia's Interior Ministry said an American couple and their children had sought “temporary asylum” in the country due to a “canceling... of traditional and family values, as well as the low level of education” in the United States.

Read more about: Putin

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

'worthless threats'

Russia Warns Against ‘Destructive’ Sanctions on Putin

Sanctioning Putin would do serious damage to diplomatic efforts to ease ratcheting tensions over Ukraine, the Kremlin said.
'breakdown in relations'

Sanctions on Putin Would be Step Too Far, Kremlin Warns U.S.

Moscow has hit back at Washington's proposed sanctions package if Russia invades Ukraine.
unprecedented unrest

Russia-Led Military Bloc Will Not Allow ‘Color Revolutions’ in Post-Soviet Countries – Putin

Russian officials and pro-Kremlin media have blamed the West for trying to foment a “color revolution” in Kazakhstan.
on the nice list

Putin Thanks Russian Santa Claus for Presidency

Putin first became president on New Year's Eve in 1999, when Russia's first post-Soviet leader Boris Yeltsin unexpectedly resigned.