×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Vandals Splatter Paint on Lithuanian Embassy in Moscow

The Embassy of Lithuania after being smeared with paint. Maria Kozlova / TASS

A group of unidentified vandals splattered red paint on the entrance doors of Lithuania’s embassy in Moscow, the Baltic country’s foreign ministry said Monday.

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said it lodged a formal protest to Russian Embassy Counsellor Andrei Gasiuk following the incident.

Videos shared by media outlets showed several red handprints on the Lithuanian embassy sign and pools of red paint underneath the two entrance doors of the diplomatic mission’s building in central Moscow.

No one claimed responsibility for the splash and dash and the motives were not immediately known, but Lithuania is a strong ally of Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s invasion. Lithuania recalled its ambassador to Russia, expelled the Russian ambassador and downgraded diplomatic ties in April 2022.

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said four “unidentified masked individuals” were seen vandalizing the entrance to the embassy as Russian police officers guarding the building looked on without intervening.

Vilnius accused Moscow of failing to prevent damage to the embassy in violation of diplomatic rules.

The incident in Moscow comes after an arson attack on the Russian Embassy in Vilnius in April. A Lithuanian citizen was arrested on charges of property damage, a crime punishable by up to five years in prison.

Read more about: Lithuania

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

ongoing probe

Lithuania Says Russian Special Services Involved in Volkov Attack

Volkov, a close ally of late Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, was struck with a hammer outside his home late Tuesday.
2 Min read
Feature

Rage and Despair as Russia’s Exiled Opposition Mourns Navalny

In Lithuania’s capital, a hub for exiled Russian opposition members, the death of one of Russia’s most prominent opposition figures in prison has hit...
4 Min read
Feature

'Rare Moment of Unity': Russian Diaspora Collects Signatures for Pro-Peace Presidential Hopeful

For the Russians who fled abroad after the invasion of Ukraine, Boris Nadezhdin's campaign offers a rare chance for their voices to be heard.
5 Min read
rallying support

Zelensky Says Western Hesitation on Ukraine Aid Emboldens Putin

"He [Putin] won't finish this [war], until we all finish him together," the Ukrainian leader said.
3 Min read