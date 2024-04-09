Support The Moscow Times!
Lithuania Detains Person Suspected of Attacking Russian Embassy

The Russian Embassy in Vilnius. Alma Pater (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Police in Lithuania have detained a person suspected of carrying out two arson attacks on Russia’s Embassy in Vilnius over the weekend, media in the Baltic country reported Tuesday.

Law enforcement authorities launched a criminal investigation after Molotov cocktails were thrown at the embassy early on Sunday and Monday. 

Neither the embassy nor Russia’s Foreign Ministry have commented on the incidents.

A Lithuanian citizen born in 1974 was taken into custody by the Vilnius police, the public broadcaster LRT reported. No other identifying details of the suspect were released.

According to LRT, the crime of damaging property is punishable by up to five years in prison.

