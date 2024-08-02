Lukashenko Says Biden Had ‘Nothing to Do With’ Historic Prisoner Exchange

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said Friday that U.S. President Joe Biden had “nothing to do with” the biggest prisoner exchange between Russia and the West since the Cold War.

Washington and Moscow carried out a historic prisoner swap on Thursday, with Russian authorities releasing American journalists Evan Gershkovich and Alsu Kurmasheva, former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan and German citizen Rico Krieger, as well as several Russian political prisoners. In total, both sides released 24 people.

“You saw it happen, the [prisoners] were released. We were asked [to participate] and we got involved, helped in what ways we could,” Lukashenko was quoted as saying by Belarusian state media. “People who were sentenced for life in the West were freed.”