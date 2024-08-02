Kamala Harris Calls Russian Opposition Figure Navalnaya After Prisoner Swap

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris called Russian opposition figurehead Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, to discuss Thursday's massive Russia-West prisoner exchange, Navalnaya's spokeswoman said.

Harris called her "to discuss the exchange and express her support, noting Alexei and Yulia's contribution to the fight for a democratic Russia," the spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, said on X (formerly Twitter).

The swap included three former members of Navalny's regional campaign apparatus, as well as a former ally of Navalny, Ilya Yashin.

Navalnaya's team said earlier that Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin's top opponent, was due to have been included in a prisoner swap before his sudden death in a remote Russian prison colony in February.