Freed Russian Dissidents Hold Press Conference in Bonn Germany

Opposition figures Ilya Yashin, Vladimir Kara-Murza and Andrei Pivovarov, who were released this week as part of a landmark prisoner exchange between Russia and the West, held a press conference in Bonn, Germany on Friday at the office of German news agency Deutsche Welle.

“We’re feeling indescribable feelings,” activist Andrei Pivovarov said at the start of the conference. “Some might say that not many people have been released… But many of my friends were just saved from death.”

Pivovarov, who used to head the pro-democracy group Open Russia, thanked everyone who was involved in negotiations for the release of political prisoners, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“I feel like I'm watching a movie,” activist Vladimir Kara-Murza said. “A week ago, I was in a cell. Yesterday I was at the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center. And now we were being driven here along the picturesque banks of the Rhine.”

“It is difficult to get rid of the surrealism of what is happening,” said Kara-Murza, who was freed from a 25-year prison sentence as part of the deal.