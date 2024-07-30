Raiffeisen Bank to ‘Drastically’ Reduce Operations in Russia

Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank said Tuesday that it will continue to scale back its Russian business as it navigates a “very difficult” exit from the country, where it generated half of its post-tax profit in 2024 so far.

In its semi-annual earnings report, Raiffeisen Bank International said its Russian division posted 705 million euros ($763.6 million) of the global unit’s consolidated profit of 1.32 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in January-June.

RBI Group announced plans last year to sell or “spin off” its Russian subsidiary amid pressure from the European Central Bank and the U.S. Treasury Department. However, it has faced difficulties finding local buyers.

In its latest report, RBI said it reduced its loan business in Russia by 60%, “considerably” reduced its clearing, settlement and payment services business, and is “taking steps” to further reduce customer deposits.

“RBI will drastically reduce Raiffeisenbank Russia’s business even further in conformity with ECB requirements. Initial consequences for customers, such as restrictions in payments, have already taken effect. Additional steps will follow,” the bank said.