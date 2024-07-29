×
Passenger Train Derails in Southern Russia, Injuring Dozens

A passenger train derailed on Monday in southern Russia, injuring dozens of people, the country’s state-owned railway company said.

Russian Railways said the train  which was traveling through the Volgograd region — collided with a truck that drove into a railroad crossing at 12:35 local time. Eight passenger cars were thrown from the tracks, it added.

This is a developing story.

Read more about: Accidents , Russian Railways , Volgograd

