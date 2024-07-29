Kremlin Dismisses Claims of Russian ‘Sabotage Campaign’ Against Olympics

The Kremlin on Monday rejected U.S. media claims that Russia may be plotting attacks on critical infrastructure in France during the Olympic Games.

NBC News reported Sunday that acts of sabotage against France’s high-speed train network ahead of the opening ceremony last week Friday showed a broad array of security threats to the Olympics, including a “Russian-backed sabotage campaign.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the report, without mentioning it by name, as “another hoax and unsubstantiated accusation.”

“The fact is, there are many low-brow media outlets out there. Even the respected ones have lately not hesitated to blame Russia for almost everything that happens,” Peskov told reporters. “This does not help their image as reliable sources of information.”

It remains unclear who carried out coordinated arson attacks on strategic points of the French rail network early Friday — or if they were deliberately timed to disrupt the Olympics’ opening ceremony later that day. French authorities said the train network had been restored by Monday morning.