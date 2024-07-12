Russian Artist Jailed 9 Years for Donating ‘$30 to Ukraine Army’ – Reports

A Russian student artist has been sentenced to nine years in prison on treason charges for sending $30 to the Ukrainian army, the independent Mediazona news website reported Thursday, citing the court's press service.

Tatiana Laletina, 21, was arrested in the Siberian city of Tomsk in late February and charged with state treason, a crime punishable by 12-20 years in prison.

The Tomsk Regional Court found Laletina guilty on June 28 following a closed trial, handing her a sentence below the minimum requirement.

“I went back to my cell and rejoiced with happiness. Only nine years!” Laletina told her unidentified friend in a letter that she gave permission to share with the Telegram news channel Govorit NeMoskva.