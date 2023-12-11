Siberian Ex-Lawmaker, Aluminum Magnate Jailed 12 Years for Murder – Interfax

A once-powerful Siberian businessman and former regional lawmaker has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on his third murder charge dating back to the 1990s, Interfax reported Monday.
Anatoly Bykov chaired the Rusal aluminum giant’s Krasnoyarsk Aluminum Plant until his firing in 2000 and served as a lawmaker in the Krasnoyarsk regional legislature from 1997-2016.
Prosecutors accused Bykov of ordering the assassination of rival criminal leader Vladimir Filippov in 1998 and requested a 13-year prison sentence for him.
The Kirovsky District Court in Krasnoyarsk found Bykov guilty of murder and ordered him to serve 12 years in a maximum-security prison colony, according to Interfax.
Bykov is serving two concurrent prison sentences for ordering the assassination of a rival businessman in 2005 and the murder of two men in 1994. He received the two previous prison sentences in May 2023 and September 2021.
According to Interfax, Bykov will serve a combined sentence of 20 years in prison.