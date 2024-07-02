Gazprom’s June Exports to Europe Jump From 2023 – Reuters

Russia’s energy giant Gazprom exported 23% more natural gas to Europe last month than it did in June 2023, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing its calculations.

The European Union was Gazprom’s biggest and most profitable foreign market before Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. Since then, Europe has been trying to end its energy links to Russia and Moscow tried to redirect deliveries to Asia.

Gazprom’s EU exports averaged 81.8 million cubic meters per day in June, up from 66.8 million cubic meters per day in June 2023, according to Reuters’ estimations of the company’s daily reports on gas transit via Ukraine and data from the European gas transmission group Entsog.