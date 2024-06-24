Kremlin Warns U.S. of 'Consequences' After Deadly Crimea Strike

Authorities in Moscow on Monday warned Washington that it would face "consequences" following a deadly Ukrainian strike on annexed Crimea that was said to have been carried out with U.S.-supplied long-range missiles.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Sunday's strike on the city of Sevastopol "barbaric" and accused the United States of "killing Russian children." Among the four people killed in the attack were two minors.

"The involvement by the United States, the direct involvement, as a result of which Russian civilians are killed, cannot go without consequences," Peskov told reporters. "Time will tell what these will be."

Peskov pointed to comments made by President Vladimir Putin earlier this month about Moscow arming countries so that they could potentially launch strikes against Western targets.