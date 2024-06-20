Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine Says 10 Children Returned From Occupied Territories

By AFP
t.me/dmytro_lubinetzs

Ten Ukrainian children and their families have been returned to territory controlled by Ukraine's armed forces after living under Russian occupation, authorities in Kyiv said Thursday.

Ukraine has accused Moscow of abducting almost 20,000 children from parts of the east and south of the country, while many more have found themselves living under Russian occupation after Moscow's troops invaded in February 2022.

"The children and their families lived in the temporarily occupied territories in the Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions," human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said.

Lubinets said the children were recovering from the "horrors" they experienced and accused Moscow-backed officials of forcing the children to attend Russian schools and sing the Russian national anthem.

He also said the families had been pressured to take up Russian passports as a pre-requisite for receiving essential services including medical care.

Kyiv has made returning the children to Ukrainian-controlled territory a diplomatic priority. Russia claims it moved some Ukrainian children from their houses or orphanages for protection.

Last year, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his children's rights commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, over the abduction allegations.

Read more about: Children , Ukraine

… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

homecoming

Russia Returns 6 Children to Ukraine With Qatar’s Mediation 

Since July 2023, Qatar has helped bring back scores of Ukrainian children taken to Russia and occupied territories during the war.
1 Min read
controversial technique

In Russia’s Pro-Military ‘Z’ Campaign, Children Are Placed Front and Center

Photos of children across the country with the symbol of support for Russia's army have flooded social media amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
SIEGE CONTINUES

Ukraine Steps Up Pleas for Warplanes and Other Military Aid

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West of a wider war if a no-fly zone is set up.
Poroshenko

Poroshenko Says Ukraine Has Fulfilled Minsk Agreements

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko announced on Monday that Kiev has fully implemented the Minsk agreements, the RBC news agency reported. The Ukrainian...