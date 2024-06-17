Kremlin Says Ukraine Peace Summit Produced 'Zero' Results

The Kremlin said Monday that this past weekend's international peace summit on Ukraine produced "zero" results.
Officials from more than 90 countries gathered in Switzerland between Saturday and Sunday, backing Ukraine's territorial integrity but leaving key questions about how to end the war unanswered.
"If we talk about the results of this meeting, then they come down to zero," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
A final communique was supported by most of the countries that attended the summit, but several countries did not sign it, including Saudi Arabia, India and the United Arab Emirates. Russia was not invited to the summit.
"Many countries understood the lack of perspective of any serious discussion without the presence of our country," Peskov said.
He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "still open to dialogue and serious discussion."
Last week, Putin said Russia would only join peace talks if Ukraine gave up four of its regions, effectively demanding that it surrender in the war.
