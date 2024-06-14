Italy Arrests Man Suspected of Helping Son of Russian Ex-Governor Flee Country

Italy on Friday arrested a Russian national suspected of helping the son of a former regional governor in Russia escape house arrest while awaiting extradition to the United States on charges of illegally exporting military technology.

The Russian national allegedly arranged for Artyom Uss — the son of ex-Krasnoyarsk region Governor Aleksandr Uss — to flee Italy in March 2023, the day after an Italian court ordered his extradition to the United States.

Uss was detained at Milan Malpensa airport in October 2022 after the U.S. issued a warrant for his arrest, with Washington accusing him of being involved in illegal schemes to export American military technology to Russia. The U.S. Justice Department said some of the equipment had been "discovered on the battlefields of Ukraine."

Despite wearing an electronic tracking bracelet, Uss went missing from his residence in Italy last year and several days later announced he was back in Russia.