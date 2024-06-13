NATO Eyes Crackdown on Russian Agents Over Alleged Hybrid Attacks

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that the bloc's member countries could impose "tighter restrictions" on Russian intelligence operatives after a recent string of sabotage attacks.

Stoltenberg said NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels would discuss plans to counter a "Russian campaign of hostile activities against NATO allies."

"We have seen several examples of sabotage, of arson, attempts of cyber attacks, of disinformation," he said.

Stoltenberg added that ministers would work on "response options," expected to include closer intelligence sharing, bolstering protection of critical infrastructure, and "tighter restrictions on Russian intelligence personnel across the alliance."